Appalachian State tops James Madison 34-20 spoiling the Dukes’ chance at a possible Sun Belt crown

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns, Ahmani Marshall ran for 108 yards and Appalachian State beat James Madison 34-20 on Saturday.

Aguilar threw a 4-yard touchdown to Eli Wilson and a 64-yard touchdown to Makai Jackson to bring the Mountaineers (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) into a tie at 17 with 1:23 left before halftime.

After forcing the Dukes to punt, App State came up with a blocked punt and Michael Hetzel returned it 9 yards for a touchdown to give the Mountaineers the lead for good with 40 seconds left before intermission.

Alonza Barnett III threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns for James Madison.

With the loss, James Madison (8-3, 4-3) is eliminated from a chance to represent the East Division in the conference championship game.

