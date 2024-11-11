AP Player of the Week: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe ran for career highs of 185 yards, 4 TDs against LSU

The Associated Press national player of the week in college football for Week 11 of the season: Jalen Milroe, Alabama…

The Associated Press national player of the week in college football for Week 11 of the season:

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Milroe ran 12 times for career highs of 185 yards and four touchdowns and completed 12 of 18 passes for 109 yards in the Crimson Tide’s 42-13 win at LSU. Milroe’s 16 rushing touchdowns are a school season record and three more than Jalen Hurt’s 13 in 2016.

Milroe’s 72-yard rushing touchdown against LSU was the longest TD run of his career, and his 15.4 yards per carry was the fourth best by an Alabama player with at least 10 carries.

In two career starts against LSU, Milroe has 340 yards rushing and 328 yards passing with eight rushing touchdowns.

Runner-up

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty topped 200 yards for the fourth time this season, finishing with 209 and three touchdowns on 34 carries in a 28-21 win over Nevada. It was Jeanty’s eighth career game with three rushing TDs.

Jeanty continues to lead the nation in rushing by a wide margin, averaging 192.7 yards per game. He is second with 24.9 carries per game.

Honorable mention

Texas’ Quinn Ewers was 19 of 27 for 333 yards and a career-high five TD passes in a 49-17 win over Florida. … Georgia Tech’s Haynes King carried 20 times for 93 yards and a touchdown and completed 6 of 6 passes for 32 yards and a TD in a 28-23 win over Miami. … Indiana LB Aiden Fisher made 14 tackles for his eighth career double-digit tackle game and fourth as a Hoosier in a 20-15 win over Michigan. … Mississippi DE Jared Ivey had two sacks, finished with seven tackles and broke up two passes in a 28-10 win over Georgia. … East Carolina’s Katin Houser was 17 of 22 for 343 yards and five touchdowns and he ran for another score in a 49-14 win over Florida Atlantic.

Six stats

—This is the first season since 1988 that Notre Dame has held five opponents under 250 total yards.

—Georgia’s 18-point losing margin against Mississippi was its biggest since losing 37-10 to LSU in the 2019 SEC championship game.

—Penn State has allowed just 42 second-half points over its nine games, including only 12 in the third quarter.

—Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart has a nation-leading 32 passes that have gone for at least 30 yards, 11 more than the 21 by TCU’s Josh Hoover, who has the second most.

—Memphis has scored at least 20 points in 37 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation.

—UCLA had lost five straight games on natural grass before it beat Iowa 20-17 at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

___

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Pat Graham, Gary B. Graves, Stephen Hawkins, Pete Iacobelli, Mark Long, John Marshall, Eric Olson, John Zenor.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.