Amar Johnson runs for 157 yards, 2 TDs to lead South Dakota State to 41-10 rout of Southern Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Amar Johnson ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns and South Dakota State routed Southern Illinois 41-10 on Saturday.

South Dakota State (9-2, 6-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, has won four straight since its 13-9 loss against conference-leader and top-ranked North Dakota State on Oct. 19.

The Jackrabbits are in a three-way tie for second place with Missouri State and South Dakota. Next Saturday, South Dakota State travels to Missouri State and North Dakota State will be on the road against South Dakota in regular-season finales.

Amar Johnson scored on a 9-yard run late in the second quarter and his 3-yard TD run stretched the Jackrabbits’ lead to 41-0 with 6:00 left in the third quarter.

Angel Johnson, Mark Gronowski and Kirby Vorhees also had touchdown runs for South Dakota State, which scored on five of its first six possessions and finished with 288 yards rushing and 503 yards overall.

Michael Lindauer threw for 145 yards with a touchdown pass in the third quarter for Southern Illinois (3-8, 1-6).

