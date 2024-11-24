Allen, Carson and Hayes each run for a TD, Air Force beats Nevada 22-19

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Owen Allen ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Dylan Carson opened the…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Owen Allen ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Dylan Carson opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD run and finished with 105 yards rushing Saturday night to help Air Force beat Nevada 22-19.

Air Force (4-7, 2-4 Mountain West) has won three games in a row following a seven-game skid.

Quarterback Quentin Hayes added 68 yards rushing, including a 1-yard touchdown that made it 22-12 with 1:11 to play.

Allen scored on a 9-yard run to cap a 14-play, 74-yard drive that took 7 minutes, 37 seconds off the clock and gave the Falcons a 15-12 lead with 8:29 to play and eight plays later Osaro Aihie intercepted a pass and returned it 39 yards to the Air Force 25 to set up the TD by Hayes.

Kian Afrookhteh kicked field goals of 27 and 26 yards in the second quarter before Brendon Lewis threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jaden Smith in the third that, after the 2-point conversion failed, gave Nevada (3-9, 0-6) a 12-7 lead.

The Wolf Pack has lost five games in a row and six of its last seven.

Cortez Braham Jr. caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Lewis that capped the scoring with 4 seconds left and finished with seven receptions for 123 yards. Lewis finished 22-of-35 passing for 268 yards with an interception and added 53 yards rushing on 13 carries.

