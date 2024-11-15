Alabama A&M rallies in second half to beat Grambling 22-17

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cornelious Brown passed to Keenan Hambrick for a second-half touchdown and Victor Barbosa kicked four field…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cornelious Brown passed to Keenan Hambrick for a second-half touchdown and Victor Barbosa kicked four field goals as Alabama A&M defeated Grambling 22-17 on Thursday night.

A high snap went out of the end zone for a safety and gave the Bulldogs (5-5, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 19-17 lead in the final minute of the third quarter. Barbosa added his fourth field goal midway through the final period for the final margin.

The Bulldogs rallied from a 17-6 halftime deficit on Brown’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Hambrick, one play after a Grambling fumble, plus Brown’s 2-yard conversion run. A Barbosa field goal tied the game midway through the third quarter.

Brown was 20-of-35 passing for 228 yards and ran for 29 more. Donovan Eaglin ran for 123 yards on 25 carries. Hambrick had 99 yards receiving on eight catches.

Myles Crawley was 12 of 27 for 169 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Tigers (5-6, 2-5).

Crawley passed 10 yards to J.R. Waters for a second-quarter touchdown and a 17-3 halftime lead. Grambling’s other touchdown came on Andrew Jones’ 30-yard return of a fumble.

