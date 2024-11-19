Akron beats winless Kent State 38-17

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jordon Simmons and Charles Kellom both went over 100 yards rushing and Akron defeated winless Kent…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jordon Simmons and Charles Kellom both went over 100 yards rushing and Akron defeated winless Kent State 38-17 on Tuesday night in the Wagon Wheel rivalry game.

Simmons had 113 yards on 11 carries, including a 59-yarder, and Kellom 104 on 19 with a touchdown for the Zips (3-8, 2-5 Mid-American Conference), who snapped a 14-game road losing streak. Ben Finley threw for 250 yards and a touchdown to Jarvis Rush. Adrian Norton made five catches for 107 yards. Tahj Bullock had a pair of short TD runs.

Tommy Ulatowski threw for 224 yards, was intercepted once and threw touchdowns to Luke Floriea and Chrishon McCray, who combined for 191 yards receiving for the Golden Flashes (0-11, 0-7), who have lost 20 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS.

Ulatowski hit Floriea in stride down the left sideline for an 80-yard touchdown early in the game but Garrison Smith kicked a 43-yard field goal and a 36-yard pass to Norton to the 3-yard line led to a Bullock TD to put Akron up for good after one quarter.

It was 23-10 at halftime and the Zips added 15 third-quarter points including Finley’s 36-yard pass to Rush in the end zone to make it 36-10.

