Akron beats Toledo for 1st time in 11 years beating Rockets 21-14 in OT

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — CJ Nunnally IV sacked quarterback Tucker Gleason on the final play of the game and Akron beat Toledo 21-14 in overtime on Tuesday night to end the Mid-American Conference regular season for both teams.

It was Akron’s first win over Toledo since the Zips beat the Rockets 31-29 on Nov. 29, 2013.

Akron (4-8, 3-5) ended the season with a two-game win streak which was its only one of the year. The bowl eligible Rockets (7-5, 4-4) lost their last two games of the regular season.

Down 21-14 and facing fourth-and-goal at Akron’s 4, Nunnally came off the left edge as Gleason rolled right and he proceeded to roll him to the turf to end the game.

Akron went up 21-14 on the first play of overtime when quarterback Ben Finley rolled right and appeared ready to tuck and run, but he pulled up and threw it to Charles Kellom who ran it in for the go-ahead score.

Toledo’s Dylan Cunanan missed a 29-yard field attempt as time expired at the end of regulation for the chance to win it. Cunanan earlier missed from 45 and 26 yards.

The Rockets knotted it at 14 in the fourth quarter when Gleason threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Torres and a 19-yarder to Jerjuan Newton at the end of a seven-play, 92-yard drive with 3:26 left in overtime.

Akron started the scoring when Finley threw a 72-yard touchdown to Ahmarian Green in the first quarter, and Tahj Bullock ran it in from the 1 to start the fourth.

