Aguilar throws 4 TD passes; Gamble’s late interception seals Appalachian State’s 28-20 win over ODU

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw four touchdown passes that included the game winner, and Zyeir Gamble’s interception sealed Appalachian State’s 28-20 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday.

Aguilar’s 11-yard scoring throw to tight end Max Drag capped a 10-play, 32-yard drive with 2:29 remaining. Colton Joseph then drove the Monarchs to the Appalachian State 43-yard line before Gamble’s pick with 43 seconds left. It was the Monarchs fourth turnover.

Aguilar was 13-of-24 passing for 212 yards and had a touchdown throw in each quarter. Ahmani Marshall added 120 yards rushing on 23 carries for Appalachian State (4-4, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Joseph completed 27 of 38 passes for 332 yards and threw two touchdown passes but also fumbled three times for Old Dominion (4-5, 3-2). Aaron Young carried 14 times for 110 yards rushing. Isiah Page made 15 catches for 205 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown catch.

