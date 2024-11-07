ACC This Week: No. 4 Miami looks to move a step closer to league title game at Georgia Tech

Things to watch this week in the Atlantic Coast Conference: Game of the week No. 4 Miami (9-0, 5-0 ACC,…

Things to watch this week in the Atlantic Coast Conference:

Game of the week

No. 4 Miami (9-0, 5-0 ACC, No. 4 CFP) at Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

Last week brought some clarity to the ACC race with two of the four undefeated teams in league play losing (No. 19 Clemson and No. 23 Pitt) to set up a straight path to the title game for the Hurricanes and No. 13 SMU.

The Hurricanes have been dominant behind transfer Cam Ward all season long and seem to be building in the final month of the regular season as they look for a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff. Ward leads the country with 29 touchdown passes and is second nationally with 3,126 yards.

Georgia Tech posted the season’s first stunner with a 24-21 win over defending ACC champion Florida State in Ireland this past August. But the Yellow Jackets have lost three of their past five games and are double-digit underdogs against Miami.

The undercard

No. 19 Clemson (6-2, 5-1) at Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

The Tigers will need help to get into ACC title game, but that won’t matter if they can’t rebound from a 33-21 beatdown at home from Louisville. Clemson has won six straight against Virginia Tech including victories in the ACC title game in 2011 and 2016.

The Hokies are also looking for a bounce back after Syracuse rallied past them for a 38-31 overtime victory.

Impact player

Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo has been the main beneficiary of quarterback Ward’s addition to the Hurricanes. The talented senior wideout leads the ACC with 51 catches, 856yards and career-best nine TDs. Restrepo tied Mike Harley’s Miami career reception record with his 182nd and broke Santana Moss’s career receiving mark with 2,573.

Inside the numbers

Cal has just five giveaways this season after committing 28 in 2023, which was fourth most in the country. … Wake Forest edge rusher Jasheen Davis has had 33.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in his last 23 games. … Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos is eighth nationally in passing efficiency (168.0) and 15th in yards per attempt (8.78). … Clemson tailback Phil Mafah has eight rushing TDs this season and is closing in on giving the Tigers a 10-TD rusher for the 10th straight season. … N.C. State scored 59 points in a win over Stanford last week, its highest output ever in an ACC game. … Florida State is tied for first in the country with five blocked kicks, four on field goals and one on punts. .

Chasing history

No. 13 SMU (8-1, 5-0) put itself in a rare position with its 48-25 victory over previously undefeated Pitt last week. If it wins its final three league games, the Mustangs will be a first-year ACC team in the league title game.

Florida State beat Virginia Tech in the initial championship game in 2005. The Seminoles had been in the league since 1992 while the Hokies joined a season before playing for a title. Notre Dame, during the 2020 COVID-19 season, competed in the ACC that year and fell to Clemson in the championship game.

