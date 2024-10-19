Wooldridge throws 3 TD passes, runs for another in Ragin’ Cajuns’ 34-24 win over Chanticleers

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Ben Wooldridge threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Louisiana-Lafayette to a 34-24…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Ben Wooldridge threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Louisiana-Lafayette to a 34-24 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday for the Ragin’ Cajuns’ fourth straight win.

Kenneth Almendares kicked three field goals, becoming the Ragin’ Cajuns career leader with 56, including a 38-yarder that gave Louisiana (6-1, 3-0 Sun Belt) the lead for good with five minutes remaining. A few minutes later, Wooldridge turned an extended scramble into a 59-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Carter.

Wooldridge completed 27 passes on 36 attempts for 373 yards, a career high. Carter had seven catches for a career-high 149 yards and Bill Davis ran for a career-best 110 yards on 19 carries.

Noah Kim took over at quarterback with the Chanticleers (4-3, 1-2) trailing 14-0 and helped rally Coastal Carolina to a tie, the final time after Braydon Bennett took a pitch from Kim and went 49 yards with 11 minutes remaining.

Kim finished with personal bests of 145 yards passing and two touchdowns. Bennett had a career-high 132 rushing yards on 13 carries.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.