Wisconsin looks to keep rolling against Northwestern after 2 dominant wins

Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern (3-3, 1-2), Saturday, noon ET (Big Ten Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Wisconsin by 7 1/2.

Series record: Wisconsin leads 62-38-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Both teams need wins to reach bowl eligibility. Wisconsin has only one league loss and comes in rolling after outscoring Purdue and Rutgers by a combined 94-13 while racking up 500 yards or more in back to back Big Ten games for the first time since 2010. Tawee Walker ran for a career-best 198 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Badgers pummeled the Scarlet Knights 42-7 last week. Northwestern stopped a two-game losing streak with a 37-10 win at Maryland.

KEY MATCHUP

Walker vs. Northwestern’s defensive line. The Oklahoma transfer has run for three touchdowns in back-to-back games and rushed for two in a loss at Southern California on Sept. 28. He is second in the Big Ten and is tied for 10th in the nation with nine scoring runs. Northwestern ranks fifth in the Big Ten and ninth in the nation against the run at 87.5 yards per game. The Wildcats held Maryland to 59 yards on 33 attempts.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wisconsin: QB Braedyn Locke. Locke has thrown for 904 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He’s started the three games since Tyler Van Dyke was injured in a loss to Alabama on Sept. 14.

Northwestern: LB Xander Mueller. Third-team, all-conference last season, Mueller leads Northwestern with 41 tackles and has three for loss. He is one of five Big Ten linebackers with at least 40 tackles and three for loss.

FACTS & FIGURES

This will be the Wildcats’ final game this year at their temporary lakefront stadium. They host No. 4 Ohio State and No. 22 Illinois at Wrigley Field on Nov. 16 and 30. … Wisconsin and Northwestern have split the past 18 meetings. … The Badgers are 61-31 against conference opponents since 2014. Only Ohio State (84-8) and Michigan (68-23) have more Big Ten wins in that span. … Northwestern scored 17 points off four turnovers against Maryland and won despite being outgained 355-283 total yards. … DB Theran Johnson is tied for first in the nation with nine pass breakups.

