Wisconsin attempting to end slump by beating Purdue for an 18th straight time

Purdue (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Wisconsin by 14.

Series record: Wisconsin leads 53-29-8

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Wisconsin is attempting to beat Purdue for an 18th consecutive time. Purdue’s last victory over Wisconsin was a 26-23 decision in 2003. Both teams are attempting to end slumps. Purdue hasn’t beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision team all year. Since trouncing Indiana State 49-0 in its opener, the Boilermakers have been outscored 132-38 over their last three games. Wisconsin has lost by a combined 80-31 in its last two contests, falling to No. 1Alabama and No. 11 Southern California.

KEY MATCHUP

Purdue interim OC Jason Simmons vs. Wisconsin DC Mike Tressel: Purdue coach Ryan Walters fired Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator this week and handed the play-calling duties to Simmons, who had been working as an offensive analyst. He spent last season as a Miami (Ohio) running backs coach after a productive career as the head coach at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. Tressel’s defense is seeking to bounce back after taking its lumps against Alabama and USC.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Purdue: RB Devin Mockobee might be Purdue’s best option to turn things around. But he only had 14 touches in last weekend’s loss to Nebraska — 13 carries for 41 yards and one catch for 14 yards. He needs more touches and more production, especially against the Badgers defense.

Wisconsin: WR Vinny Anthony showed some big-play ability in the Badgers’ 38-21 loss to Southern California by scoring on a 63-yard reception and delivering a 74-yard kickoff return.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wisconsin’s 17 straight wins over Purdue mark the second-longest active winning streak by one Big Ten team over another. Ohio State has beaten Indiana 29 consecutive times. … Over the last three weeks, Purdue QB Hudson Card has thrown an equal number of TD passes (three) and pick 6’s. … Wisconsin QB Braedyn Locke has completed exactly half his 204 career pass attempts. … Purdue is ranked 116th out of 134 FBS teams in scoring defense (33.0 points) and is allowing 398.8 total yards per game, 99th in the FBS. … After this game, four of Purdue’s next five contests are against teams currently in the Top 25. … Wisconsin CB Ricardo Hallman had two INTs in Wisconsin’s 38-17 victory at Purdue last year.

