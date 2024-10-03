Wisconsin announces that RB Chez Mellusi is stepping away from team to focus on his health

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin won’t have its leading rusher when it attempts to bounce back from a two-game skid.…

The Badgers in a statement Thursday said Chez Mellusi is stepping away from the team on at least a temporary basis as he works to get healthy.

“We want to let people know that Chez is going to be stepping away from the team for now and working to get his body healthy,” the statement said. “He’s endured many injuries and has worked extremely hard to be able to play this year, but his body hasn’t responded the way he expected. We’re here to support Chez in any way we can and hope he’ll be back on the football field again one day.”

Mellusi has rushed for 232 yards on 56 carries to lead Wisconsin in both categories. His three touchdown runs put him in a tie for the team lead with Tawee Walker.

Mellusi has rushed for 2,254 yards during a career that has included two seasons at Clemson (2019-20) and four seasons at Wisconsin (2021-24). All but 71 of his 463 carries have come at Wisconsin.

Injuries have limited him for much of his time with the Badgers.

Mellusi rushed for 815 yards in nine games in 2021 before a torn ACL knocked him out for the rest of that season. He missed four games with an arm injury in 2022, and a leg injury limited him to just four games last year.

Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) plays host to Purdue (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.

