Will McElvain throws 3 TD passes, Malachi Henry catches 2, and Central Arkansas tops North Alabama

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Will McElvain threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Malachi Henry, and Central Arkansas rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat North Alabama 24-19 on Saturday night.

The FCS No. 10 Bears (6-2, 4-1 United Athletic Conference) won their homecoming game on the strength of McElvain’s arm as he completed 21 of 31 passes for 250 yards. The touchdowns to Henry were the receiver’s only catches, one for 69 yards and the other for 21.

Although McElvain’s first-quarter touchdown toss of 33 yards to Jordan Owens gave the Bears a 10-0 lead, North Alabama rallied and took a 13-10 halftime lead. First, Jalen Fletcher scored on an 8-yard run then Tanaka Scott caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from TJ Smith. The Lions failed on a two-point try after the second touchdown.

McElvain rallied the Bears in the second half, hitting Henry with the 21-yard score early in the third quarter for a 17-13 lead, then connecting with Henry on the 69-yard play early in the fourth for a 24-13 lead.

Smith scored on a 1-yard run with 3 minutes remaining. The Lions forced a punt, but Smith was intercepted with half a minute remaining.

Smith completed 14 of 30 passes for 191 yards. He had one touchdown and was intercepted twice.

North Alabama had the advantage with 353 totals yards to 306, but the Lions (3-6, 3-2) had five turnovers.

