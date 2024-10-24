West Virginia and Arizona aiming to get back on track following losing streaks

West Virginia (3-4, 2-2 Big 12) at Arizona (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT (FS1) BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona…

West Virginia (3-4, 2-2 Big 12) at Arizona (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona by 3 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

What’s at stake?

Both teams need wins to try to salvage their seasons. Arizona has dropped three straight after being ranked as high as No. 20 in the AP Top 25, including 34-7 to Colorado last week. West Virginia is coming off back-to-back double-digit losses at home to No. 10 Iowa State and No. 16 Kansas State. The Mountaineers aren’t exactly doing well on the road, either, going 11-19 under sixth-year coach Neal Brown.

Key matchup

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita against West Virginia’s secondary. Fifita has struggled of late with six interceptions thrown over his last three games. The Mountaineers are beat up on defense with several players out or nursing nagging injuries and allowed Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson to throw for a career-high 298 yards last week. West Virginia’s 15 TD passes allowed are tied for worst in the Big 12 with Texas Tech.

Players to watch

West Virginia: QB Garrett Greene or Nicco Marchiol. Brown said he’s not sure whether Greene will be available after missing the second half of the Kansas State loss with an undisclosed injury. Greene has thrown two interceptions in four of the last five games. If Greene is unable to go, Marchiol, a sophomore who attended high school in Chandler, Arizona, would get his second career start.

Arizona: WR Terairoa McMillan. The preseason All-American leads the Big 12 and is sixth nationally with 780 yards receiving, but was an afterthought against Colorado, catching five passes for 38 yards. Arizona needs to find a way to get the ball to him.

Facts & figures

Arizona lost LB Jacob Manu and OL Rhino Tapa’atoutai to season-ending injuries in last week’s loss to Colorado. … The Mountaineers had rushed for at least 140 yards in 22 of the past 23 games. … Wildcats DB Jack Luttrell had the first two interceptions of his career last week. … West Virginia is fifth nationally for fewest penalty yards per game at 32.4. … Arizona K Tyler Loop has made 84% of his field goal attempts, on pace for the best mark in program history (minimum 30 attempts). … The Mountaineers have 168 first downs this season, 12th nationally.

