West Georgia tops D-II Shorter 41-13 as Casey accounts for 3 scores

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Quincy Casey threw for one touchdown and ran for two more to lead West Georgia to a 41-13 win over Division II Shorter on Saturday.

Casey was 19-of-28 passing for 304 yards and led the ground attack with 57 yards on eight carries.

He had a 16-yard run to open the scoring and added an 8-yard run in the last minute before halftime that produced a 21-7 lead. In between he connected with Karmello English for a 58-yard score.

Chase Belcher, Rajaez Mosley and Davin Wydner each had touchdown runs for the Wolves (2-5) in the second half.

Joshua Brown had a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Marshall for the Hawks (2-3).

