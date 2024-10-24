Virginia Tech, RB Bhayshul Tuten look to maintain momentum against Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech (5-3, 3-2) at Virginia Tech (4-3, 2-1), Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network). BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia Tech…

Georgia Tech (5-3, 3-2) at Virginia Tech (4-3, 2-1), Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network).

BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia Tech by 10 1/2.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 11-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Virginia Tech seeks its third consecutive win after a dominating performance in a 42-21 victory over Boston College on Oct. 17. Bhayshul Tuten’s record-setting 266-yard rushing performance helped the Hokies amass a season-high 532 total yards against the Eagles. Georgia Tech is trying to become bowl eligible. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 31-13 loss to No. 12 Notre Dame — a game they played without injured starting quarterback Haynes King. They want to re-establish what had been a dominant ground game after rushing for a season-low 64 yards against the Fighting Irish.

KEY MATCHUP

Tuten ranks sixth nationally and second in the ACC with 871 yards rushing, and he leads the conference with 12 rushing touchdowns. He paces a Virginia Tech offense that now leads the ACC in rushing offense at 209.3 yards per game. Georgia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC in rush defense, allowing just 111.8 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: RB Jamal Haynes. He ranks second in the ACC in rushing touchdowns (8) and total touchdowns (9), and his 551 rushing yards are eighth-most in the league. He has averaged 95.2 yards rushing per game in the Yellow Jackets’ five wins and scored at least one touchdown rushing or receiving in seven of the Yellow Jackets’ eight games.

Virginia Tech: DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland. He had four sacks in the win over Boston College, marking the second time this season in which he’s recorded four sacks in a game. He’s tied for first nationally with 11 sacks and headlines a Virginia Tech defense that is tied for third nationally with 25 sacks.

FACTS AND FIGURES

King is listed as day-to-day. … The visiting team has won seven of the past eight meetings in this series, with Georgia Tech having won four consecutive games at Virginia Tech. … The Yellow Jackets are averaging 244.2 yards rushing in their five victories. … Virginia Tech’s Tuten has scored at least one touchdown in nine consecutive games. … Tuten’s touchdown runs of 61 and 83 yards against Boston College marked the first time a Virginia Tech player has registered two touchdown runs of 60-plus yards in the same game. … Nine of the last 14 games between Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech have been decided by seven points or less.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.