Vanderbilt and Arkansas fined for fans storming the field after upset wins

The Southeastern Conference has fined Vanderbilt and Arkansas after their fans stormed the field following upset wins on Saturday.

Arkansas was fined $250,000 after its 19-14 win over then-No. 4 Tennessee because it is a second offense. Future offenses will cost the school $500,000. It was Arkansas’ first home win over a top-five opponent since beating No. 3 Tennessee in 1999.

Vanderbilt, a first-time offender, was fined $100,000 after its 40-35 win over then-No. 1 Alabama. It was the school’s first-ever win over a No. 1 team. Fans tore down a goalpost and dumped it in the Cumberland River, 2 1/2 miles from the stadium. Members of the metro Nashville fire department retrieved it from the river to keep it from being a hazard, and Vanderbilt took advantage by setting up an auction to sell pieces of it.

Both instances violated the league’s access to competition area policy, which states that “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times.”

Fines are paid to the opposing school.

