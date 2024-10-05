Van Andel’s 34-yard field goal sends Arkansas State past South Alabama 18-16

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Raynor threw for 345 yards and a touchdown and Clune Van Andel’s 34-yard field goal…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Raynor threw for 345 yards and a touchdown and Clune Van Andel’s 34-yard field goal with 10 seconds left sent Arkansas State past South Alabama 18-16 on Saturday.

Van Andel’s kick was at the end of a 10-play, 60-yard drive that lasted 1:35. Raynor completed six straight to start the drive and ended it 6 for 7 for 61 yards. He took a knee for a 1-yard loss to set up Van Andel’s kick.

South Alabama seized its last lead with 1:49 remaining when Gio Lopez threw a 26-yard touchdown to Jamaal Pritchett at the end of a 10-play, 80-yard drive that lasted 4:08. The two-point conversion attempt failed and the Jaguars’ lead was 16-15.

Before that, Arkansas State (3-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) took a 15-10 lead with 5:58 left when Raynor threw a 5-yard touchdown to Tyler Little. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

Raynor completed 30 of 39 passes and Corey Rucker had 172 yards receiving with eight catches.

Lopez threw for 292 yards and a touchdown for South Alabama (2-4, 1-1). Pritchett had 137 receiving yards with seven catches and two touchdowns, including one for 75 yards.

Arkansas State leads the series between the two 7-6.

