USC visits Washington with both struggling for their first meeting as Big Ten members

USC (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Washington (4-4, 2-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

USC (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Washington (4-4, 2-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: USC by 2 1/2.

Series Record: Trojans lead 52-31-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Both teams are struggling in their first seasons in the Big Ten. Washington, which played in the national championship game last season, has lost three out of the last four games, including a loss last weekend at Indiana. But the Huskies have won 18 straight home games, the second-longest streak in the nation. Washington needs to win two of its last four games to be bowl eligible but the remaining schedule includes No. 3 Penn State and No. 1 Oregon. The Trojans likewise need two more wins with a schedule ahead that includes Nebraska and Notre Dame. USC is coming off a win over Rutgers that snapped a three-game skid.

KEY MATCHUP

It may come down to passing. Washington leads the nation in allowing an average of just 123.1 passing yards a game and the Huskies are ranked sixth nationally in total defense. USC’s passing offense is ranked 16th nationally, averaging 291 yards a game overall. Quarterback Miller Moss has thrown for 16 touchdowns, but he also has six interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USC: RB Woody Marks has rushed for 755 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Marks, who transferred to USC after four seasons at Mississippi State, had a career game against Rutgers, with three rushing touchdowns, all in the first half. The last Trojan running back with three rushing TDs in a game was Vavae Malepeai in 2021.

Washington: QB Will Rogers will remain the Huskies’ starter, ahead of freshman Demond Williams Jr. Coach Jedd Fisch said Rogers “continues to give us the best chance.” He has thrown for 2,022 yards and 13 touchdowns, with a 72.3% completion rate.

FACTS & FIGURES

In the last Pacific Northwest meeting between the two teams, Washington won 28-14 in Seattle. In the last meeting overall, then No. 2 Washington defeated USC 52-42 last year in Los Angeles. … Washington State WR Denzel Boston has nine touchdown catches, tops in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation. His touchdown catches put him at eighth on the Huskies’ single-season list. … Trojan WR Makai had four catches for a career-high 134 yards against Rutgers. …. Washington LB Carson Bruener has 55 tackles this season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.