UCF says WR Xavier Townsend and 4 others are redshirting and planning to transfer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — UCF receiver Xavier Townsend and four teammates are redshirting and planning to enter the transfer portal.

The school confirmed their decisions before the team’s Saturday night road game at Florida. Defensive end Kaven Call, right tackle Wes Dorsey and safeties Bryon Threats and William Wells joined Townsend in choosing to opt out after UCF’s first four games.

Townsend, a junior from Tampa, has 10 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. He was the lone starter among the group.

The Knights (3-1), coming off a 48-21 loss to Colorado, also said kicker Colton Boomer has an undisclosed injury and didn’t make the trip north. Grant Reddick is filling in and wearing No. 33, which previously belonged to Call.

Under NCAA rules, players can play up to four regular-season games without counting toward their four years of eligibility. So all five players can officially enter the transfer portal on Dec. 9 and land elsewhere. They would be allowed to join their next teams for bowl practices but wouldn’t be eligible until 2025.

