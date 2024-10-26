Tracy hits Weimer with 10-yard TD pass in OT to lift Idaho State over Sacramento State 30-27

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Kobe Tracy threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Weimer in overtime to give Idaho State…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Kobe Tracy threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Weimer in overtime to give Idaho State a 30-27 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday night.

Zach Schreiner kicked a 41-yard field goal for Sacramento State in the first possession of overtime. Schreiner also kicked a 27-yarder with 1:35 left in regulation to tie it 24-all.

Gabe Panikowski’s 35-yard field goal for Idaho State was the only other score in the second half.

In the second quarter, Tracy threw a pair of touchdown passes to Christian Fredricksen sandwiched between Nathan Reynolds’ 53-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

For Sacramento State, Elijah Tau-Tolliver scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and Erza Moleni had a 10-yard touchdown run in the second. Carson Conklin’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Jared Gipson tied it at 20 with 20 seconds left before halftime.

Tracy was 24-of-38 passing for 296 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for Idaho State (4-5, 2-3 Big Sky Conference). Fredricksen had 10 catches for 163 yards. Weimer finished with six receptions for 95 yards.

Curron Borders had 145 yards rushing on 18 carries to lead Sacramento State (3-5, 1-3). Tau-Tolliver ran for 100 yards on 11 carries. Conklin completed 24 of 40 passes for 270 yards.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.