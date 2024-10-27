Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

October 27, 2024, 1:57 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (61) 8-0 1549 1
2. Georgia (1) 6-1 1467 2
3. Penn St. 7-0 1417 3
4. Ohio St. 6-1 1324 4
5. Miami 8-0 1283 6
6. Texas 7-1 1276 5
7. Tennessee 6-1 1081 7
8. Notre Dame 7-1 1000 12
9. BYU 8-0 995 11
10. Texas A&M 7-1 972 14
11. Clemson 6-1 968 9
11. Iowa St. 7-0 968 10
13. Indiana 8-0 952 13
14. Alabama 6-2 706 15
15. Boise St. 6-1 619 17
16. LSU 6-2 577 8
17. Kansas St. 7-1 571 16
18. Pittsburgh 7-0 570 19
19. Mississippi 6-2 471 18
20. SMU 7-1 400 22
21. Army 7-0 312 23
22. Washington St. 7-1 220
23. Colorado 6-2 152
24. Illinois 6-2 113 20
25. Missouri 6-2 44 21

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.

