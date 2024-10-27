The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Oregon (61) 8-0 1549 1 2. Georgia (1) 6-1 1467 2 3. Penn St. 7-0 1417 3 4. Ohio St. 6-1 1324 4 5. Miami 8-0 1283 6 6. Texas 7-1 1276 5 7. Tennessee 6-1 1081 7 8. Notre Dame 7-1 1000 12 9. BYU 8-0 995 11 10. Texas A&M 7-1 972 14 11. Clemson 6-1 968 9 11. Iowa St. 7-0 968 10 13. Indiana 8-0 952 13 14. Alabama 6-2 706 15 15. Boise St. 6-1 619 17 16. LSU 6-2 577 8 17. Kansas St. 7-1 571 16 18. Pittsburgh 7-0 570 19 19. Mississippi 6-2 471 18 20. SMU 7-1 400 22 21. Army 7-0 312 23 22. Washington St. 7-1 220 – 23. Colorado 6-2 152 – 24. Illinois 6-2 113 20 25. Missouri 6-2 44 21

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.

