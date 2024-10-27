The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oregon (61)
|8-0
|1549
|1
|2. Georgia (1)
|6-1
|1467
|2
|3. Penn St.
|7-0
|1417
|3
|4. Ohio St.
|6-1
|1324
|4
|5. Miami
|8-0
|1283
|6
|6. Texas
|7-1
|1276
|5
|7. Tennessee
|6-1
|1081
|7
|8. Notre Dame
|7-1
|1000
|12
|9. BYU
|8-0
|995
|11
|10. Texas A&M
|7-1
|972
|14
|11. Clemson
|6-1
|968
|9
|11. Iowa St.
|7-0
|968
|10
|13. Indiana
|8-0
|952
|13
|14. Alabama
|6-2
|706
|15
|15. Boise St.
|6-1
|619
|17
|16. LSU
|6-2
|577
|8
|17. Kansas St.
|7-1
|571
|16
|18. Pittsburgh
|7-0
|570
|19
|19. Mississippi
|6-2
|471
|18
|20. SMU
|7-1
|400
|22
|21. Army
|7-0
|312
|23
|22. Washington St.
|7-1
|220
|–
|23. Colorado
|6-2
|152
|–
|24. Illinois
|6-2
|113
|20
|25. Missouri
|6-2
|44
|21
Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.