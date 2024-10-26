Tarleton St. overcomes Victor Gabalis’ 3 interceptions to beat reigning conference champ Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kayvon Britten rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Tarleton State overcame Victor Gabalis’ three…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kayvon Britten rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Tarleton State overcame Victor Gabalis’ three interceptions to beat defending conference champion Austin Peay 27-17 on Saturday.

Britten scored on a short run in the first quarter for his 12th rushing touchdown over the past five games and 13th overall.

After an interception put the Texans behind, Gabalis connected with Darius Cooper for a 75-yard touchdown on their next play. The defender was fooled on pump fake and Cooper was left wide open along the sideline for an easy touchdown to go up 14-10.

Tarleton State’s Adrian Guzman booted a 70-yard punt that rolled to the 1-yard line late in the second quarter and Austin Peay went three-and-out. Tarleton State capitalized on the short field by driving to the 1 before setting for Corbin Poston’s 18-yard field goal as time expired to make it 17-10 at the break.

Austin Peay attempted a trick play in the red zone early in the third quarter, but Donta Stuart deflected a wide receiver pass and Caden Holt grabbed it. But Gabalis threw an interception two plays later to give it back to Austin Peay.

Stuart also recovered a fumble with 11:55 left in fourth with Tarleton State leading 20-17. Four plays later, Braelon Bridges ran it in from the 11 for a 10-point lead. The scoring drive was set up by Cody Jackson’s 39-yard catch-and-run.

Austin Peay turned it over on down on its last three possessions of the game — needing 1, 4 and 6 yards on those fourth-down plays.

Gabalis finished 17 of 30 for 264 yards and a touchdown for Tarleton State (7-1, 4-0 United Athletic Conference).

Austin Smith was 21 of 38 for 255 yards for Austin Peay (3-5, 2-3).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.