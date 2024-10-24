Struggling Auburn and Kentucky look to revive fading bowl prospects

Auburn (2-5, 0-4 SEC) at Kentucky (3-4, 1-4), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. (SEC) Line: Kentucky by 13½ according to BetMGM College…

Auburn (2-5, 0-4 SEC) at Kentucky (3-4, 1-4), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. (SEC)

Line: Kentucky by 13½ according to BetMGM College Football Odds

Series: Auburn leads 27-6-1.

What’s at stake

The visiting Tigers aim to snap a four-game losing streak and resuscitate fading bowl hopes. Coach Hugh Freeze’s team has failed to hold onto double-digit fourth quarter leads against both Oklahoma and Missouri. He and Auburn badly need a league win after starting his tenure 3-9 in SEC games. Kentucky seeks to get back to .500 after consecutive losses to resurgent Vanderbilt and Florida. Another loss hurts the Wildcats’ chances of reaching the six-win bowl eligibility threshold, especially with visits to No. 7 Tennessee and No. 5 Texas over the next three games.

Key matchup

Kentucky has the SEC’s No. 4 defense (283.6 yards allowed per game) but also has room for improvement after allowing Florida to convert all seven red-zone chances, including five short rushing touchdowns. Auburn managed just 286 yards at Missouri and gained just 22 yards in a scoreless fourth quarter. The Wildcats have been stingy at home but not invincible, allowing Vanderbilt to open both halves with scores. An opportunity exists for Auburn to seize early momentum, but the trick is maintaining it.

Players to watch

Auburn QB Payton Thorne has cut down on big mistakes lately, throwing just one interception total the past two games after three multi-pick games. But he has to more consistently get the ball to playmakers like WRs KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Cam Coleman to keep the offense going.

Kentucky WR/KR Barion Brown added to his resume of explosive plays, returning a kickoff 99 yards for a TD and catching a 45-yard scoring pass at Florida. He holds the SEC record with five kickoff return scores and is the active NCAA leader. Brown is 10th in SEC all-purpose yards with 646 (89.43 per game).

Facts and figures

Auburn has won its last nine trips to Lexington dating back to 1966. … Auburn, BYU and Vanderbilt are the only FBS teams with 10 players making at least one touchdown catch, tying for the national lead. … The Tigers lead the nation with 13 pass plays of 40-plus yards and are fifth with an average of 15.04 yards per completion. … Kentucky last beat Auburn 21-17 in 2009. … Wildcats LB D’Eryk Jackson is tied for 27th in the SEC with 37 stops and recorded his fifth career interception two weeks ago against Vanderbilt.

