Live Radio
Home » College Football » Stanford and Notre Dame…

Stanford and Notre Dame resume play after lighting delay with No. 11 Irish up 42-7 after 3 quarters

The Associated Press

October 12, 2024, 7:18 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 11 Notre Dame and Stanford resumed play after a lightning delay of about an hour with the Fighting Irish leading 42-7 after three quarters Saturday.

Riley Leonard was 16 of 22 for 229 yards and three touchdowns for the Fighting Irish (4-1). He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Eli Raridon late in the third quarter.

Stanford is 2-3.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up