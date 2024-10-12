Siebert kicks 5 field goals, sets Lindenwood career record in 29-14 win over Charleston Southern

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Cortezz Jones ran for two touchdowns, Logan Seibert broke the school’s career field-goal record and…

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Cortezz Jones ran for two touchdowns, Logan Seibert broke the school’s career field-goal record and Lindenwood topped Charleston Southern 29-14 on Saturday.

Nate Glantz threw for 152 yards and ran for 103 for the Lions (3-4, 2-1 Big South/OVC). Jones had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and finished with 54 yards.

Seibert kicked five field goals, giving the junior 41 in his career, passing Halley Ferrell (2006-08) by one. His two field goals in the first half made it 20-10 at the break and he provided the only scoring in the second half.

The Lindenwood defense held the Buccaneers (1-5, 0-3) to 197 yards and threw a shutout. Charleston Southern scored twice In the final 80 seconds of the first half. Trayson Fowler had a 72-yard pick-6 and 14 seconds later Ja’Kobe North returned a Glantz fumble 47 yards for a touchdown. ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.