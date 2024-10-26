Robinson’s 3 TDs help pace Hampton past Elon

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Tymere Robinson ran for three touchdowns and Hampton held the lead for most of the game…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Tymere Robinson ran for three touchdowns and Hampton held the lead for most of the game as the Pirates beat Elon 41-21 on Saturday.

Elon took its first and only lead of the game when Matthew Downing completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Onuma Dieke 90 seconds into the third quarter. The one-play drive put the Phoenix ahead 21-20.

Hampton (5-3, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association) responded on its following drive traveling 72 yards in 11 plays and reclaimed the lead for good a little more than three-and-a-half minutes later. Robinson ran it in from the 12 for a 27-21 advantage.

Both teams punted on their next two drives before Hampton’s Christopher Eaton Jr. recovered an Elon (2-6, 1-3) fumble to set up a short field. Malcolm Mays threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kymari Gray three plays later to increase the lead to 34-21.

Robinson’s last touchdown occurred with 7:55 remaining when he ran it in from the 5.

Ja’Quan Snipes ran for 106 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown for Hampton.

Downing threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns for the Phoenix.

