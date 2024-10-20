Raynor throws 3 TD passes to help Arkansas State beat Southern Miss 44-28

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jaylen Raynor threw three touchdown passes, Ja’Quez Cross had 127 yards rushing and accounted for two…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jaylen Raynor threw three touchdown passes, Ja’Quez Cross had 127 yards rushing and accounted for two TDs Saturday night and Arkansas State beat Southern Miss 44-28.

Raynor threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Adam Jones to cap a nine-play, 75-yard that made it 7-0 with 11:49 left in the first quarter and Arkansas State (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) led the rest of the way.

Southern Miss (1-6, 0-3) went three-and-out on its first offensive possession and on the next play from scrimmage Malik Hornsby ran 73 yards on a jet sweep for a TD that made it 14-0 about 5 minutes into the game.

Kenyon Clay scored on a 1-yard run for the Golden Eagles with 5:26 left in the first quarter but Raynor threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cross that made it 21-7 going into the second.

Clune Van Andel kicked second-half field goals of 25, 36 and 20 yards for Arkansas State.

Ethan Crawford was 15-of-23 passing for 187 yards with an interception and added 87 yards rushing and two TD for Southern Miss.

