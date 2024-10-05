Quarterback John Michalski rushes for the lone touchdown and Sacred Heart beats Norfolk State 10-3

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Quarterback John Michalski rushed for the lone touchdown and Sacred Heart beat Norfolk State 10-3 on…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Quarterback John Michalski rushed for the lone touchdown and Sacred Heart beat Norfolk State 10-3 on Saturday.

With 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter, Norfolk State started a drive at its 15. After eight straight running plays, including two of 20-plus yards by Fonnae Webb, Vinson Berry completed back-to-back passes on third and fourth downs to get to the SHU 8-yard line.

A touchdown was called back for a holding penalty and then Berry threw three incomplete passes in the closing seconds.

The teams combined to throw for just 95 yards. The Pioneers’ defense entered ranked in the FCS top 20 in four different categories — including sixth after allowing just 147.0 yards passing per game.

Michalski was 10-of-21 passing for 59 yards and he carried it 16 times for 33 yards for Sacred Heart (3-3). Jalen Madison added 94 yards on the ground, coming just short of this third 100-yard game this season.

Berry finished 5 of 11 for just 36 yards for Norfolk State (2-5). X’Zavion Evans had 166 yards on the ground.

Both of Sacred Heart’s scoring drives went at least 10 plays.

Matt Kling opened the scoring late in the first quarter on a 36-yard field goal after SHU went 30 yards in 11 plays. The Drive was set up by Noah Tracey’s 27-yard punt — one of five kicked in the first half by Norfolk State.

The one Norfolk State drive in the first half that didn’t end in a punt was halted when Ryan Moore intercepted a pass on the 1-yard line.

SHU marched 80 yards late in the second quarter ending in a 4-yard touchdown by Michalski for a 10-0 lead.

Kling missed a 36-yard field-goal attempt on the first possession of the second half and Norfolk State answered five plays later on Grandin Willcox’s 42-yard field goal to get on the board.

Norfolk State’s scoring drive was set up by a 53-yard gain by Evans on their first offensive play of the second half.

