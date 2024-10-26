QB Pereira does it all in Merrimack’s 51-17 win over Colgate

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Ayden Pereira threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Merrimack won its third…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Ayden Pereira threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Merrimack won its third straight by beating Colgate 51-17 on Saturday in a non-conference game.

The Warriors (4-4) never trailed. Merrimack built a 17-10 lead at halftime and used a three touchdown third quarter to seal it.

Pereira ran for a 19-yard touchdown on a one-play drive that followed a Colgate punt to start the third for a 24-10 lead. Later in the quarter, Pereira threw a 46-yard touchdown to Jalen McDonald for a three-touchdown advantage. Colgate (2-6) countered on its ensuing drive when Jake Stearney threw a 47-yard touchdown to Brady Hutchison before Pereira threw a 13-yard touchdown to Trevor Shorter. The missed point-after attempt made it 37-17.

Pereira finished 15-for-20 passing for 292 yards and had 102 yards rushing on 13 carries. Brendon Wyatt ran for 72 yards on 11 carries and scored twice. Pereira’s 395 total yards of offense eclipsed Colgate’s 283. The Warriors tallied 535 total yards.

Stearney threw for 155 yards, with a touchdown and was intercepted twice.

