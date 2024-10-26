QB Brungard pulls double duty in helping Youngstown St. top North Dakota 41-40 in OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Beau Brungard accounted for 248 yards and four touchdowns, and Youngstown State upset FCS No.…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Beau Brungard accounted for 248 yards and four touchdowns, and Youngstown State upset FCS No. 7 North Dakota 41-40 in overtime on Saturday.

Brungard ran it in from the 15 in overtime to make it 41-34. The Fighting Hawks countered when Simon Romfo threw to Bo Belquist from the 1 to end a five-play drive. Opting to play for the win after the touchdown, Romfo threw incomplete on the two-point conversion attempt to end the game.

Youngstown State evened it at 34 with 12 seconds left in regulation when Andrew Lastovka made a 35-yard field goal. North Dakota claimed its last lead when Gaven Ziebarth ran it in from the 2 for a 34-31 lead with 9:13 remaining.

Youngstown State (3-6, 2-3 Missouri Valley) owned the largest lead of the day — 7-0 — when Brungard threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cyrus Traugh with 8:47 left in the first quarter.

Brungard ran for three touchdowns and finished with 176 yards on 18 carries, and he threw for 72 yards and a score.

Romfo threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns for North Dakota (5-3, 2-2).

