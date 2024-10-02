Powered by candy, music and big plays, Colorado 2-way star Travis Hunter in mix of Heisman race

DENVER (AP) — Travis Hunter’s timing is nothing but impeccable — even when it comes to striking a Heisman pose.…

Colorado’s defensive back-receiver called an audible on a plan coach Deion Sanders had suggested, which was to break out the iconic pose after a touchdown catch. It felt too early after his first-quarter score in a 48-21 win at Central Florida.

So Hunter waited for another big moment, sure there would be one. Because there always is with him. He struck the Heisman stance after a diving interception when he was basically covering three UCF receivers.

The play and his pose quickly went viral on social media.

Once a longshot to win the award, Hunter’s odds (7-1) now trail only QBs Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Cam Ward (Miami). Hunter is the rare player who hardly takes a play off, averaging 128.6 snaps per game this season. Just don’t ask him to choose between cornerback or receiver now or on the next level because he simply can’t.

“I’ve been a two-way player since I was born,” Hunter said in an interview with The Associated Press after announcing his latest name, image and likeness deal with the audio brand JLab. “I don’t get more satisfaction with either (catching touchdowns or interceptions). I’m happy with whatever I do.”

He’s a throwback player who’s drawn comparisons to multidimensional talents before him such as Hall of Famers Charles Woodson (Michigan) and Champ Bailey (Georgia). Before the Central Florida game, Hunter sat down with Woodson and his coach, Deion Sanders — a Pro Football Hall of Famer known for his versatile play — to talk about Hunter’s two-way prowess on “Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff.”

Woodson to Sanders: “I feel like me and you, we dibbled and dabbled on both sides, but this man is truly playing on both sides of the ball. Tell me what’s that been like for you to help nurture?”

“I think it’s the perfect fit,” Sanders responded. “Because ain’t nobody in the country, coach-wise, understands what he’s trying to accomplish. So it has to be somebody with that mindset, that’s willing to say, ‘You know what, do your thing. I got you.’”

To date, Hunter has played 93.2% of the plays from scrimmage (plus 10 more on special teams).

As a receiver, Hunter’s hauled in 46 passes for 561 yards and six scores. He has 26 first downs and only one dropped pass.

In the secondary, he has two interceptions despite being targeted a total of just 19 times. He also forced a critical fumble on the goal-line to secure an overtime win over Baylor.

Before his forced fumble, he offered some advice that played a role in sending the game to OT.

When Baylor called timeout prior to the last play of regulation, Hunter offered a plan to his coaches: Line him up on the right side and let him draw attention away from the other receivers. It worked as LaJohntay Wester got behind the defense to catch Shedeur Sanders’ 43-yard Hail Mary pass with no time left to force OT.

A future as a play caller?

“I don’t know about that,” Hunter said. “I like to fish.”

He figures to be quite a catch for some team in the NFL. Numerous mock drafts have him selected in the top-five, with one predicting him going No. 1 and Shedeur Sanders No. 2.

“I’ve said this probably to all 32 NFL teams — he has some superpowers,” said Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, whose Buffaloes (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) have a bye week before hosting No. 20 Kansas State on Oct. 12. “Any team is going to be very, very lucky to have Travis. They’ve just got to decide where they want to play him. He’s displaying every week why he could be an impact player on both sides of the ball.”

To stay at full strength, Hunter limits his days of going full-throttle at practice.

To fuel him, he relies on something that’s not exactly a super food — candy. Any kind really, but his sweet tooth craves, in particular, Sour Patch Kids and Jolly Ranchers.

His pregame routine includes putting on a pair of JLab headphones and listening to music. He said his fiancée helped facilitate his latest NIL deal with the audio gear company, which includes a campaign called “JLab playmakers” that features prominent college players. His go-to playlist is Spotify’s “chill mix.”

Recently, Hunter tried to track how many steps he took in a game by wearing an Apple watch. It ran out of battery power before he could get an accurate count.

To make sure he doesn’t run out of energy during a game, he eats applesauce. Yep, applesauce.

He knows his on-field limits, though.

“My body tells me when it’s time to take a play off,” Hunter said.

To be a well-rounded player, he’s watched film of Deion Sanders and his time in the NFL as a dynamic defensive back, returner and receiver.

“He was a freak athlete,” said Hunter, who followed Sanders from Jackson State to Boulder. “He’s one of the best at everything he did.”

Sanders has Colorado on the right track with three straight wins as the Buffaloes quiet some of their doubters.

“I’m not worrying about showing people how good we can be,” Hunter said. “I just want to win.”

