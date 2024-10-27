Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game after getting hurt late in 1st half

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 3 Penn State managed to overcome an injury to quarterback Drew Allar and remain unbeaten…

Whether the Nittany Lions will have Allar available for their showdown with No. 4 Ohio State next weekend remains uncertain.

Allar watched the second half of Penn State’s 28-13 victory over Wisconsin from the sideline while wearing a brace on his left knee after he got hurt late in the second quarter. Penn State coach James Franklin had no update on Allar’s situation after the game.

“I’m not going to get into a whole lot of medical stuff right now, especially when I don’t have a whole lot of information,” Franklin said.

Penn State also lost defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and offensive tackle Anthony Donkoh to injuries. There was no postgame update on their status, either.

Allar had gone into the locker room before the rest of his teammates in the final minute of the first half after he was awkwardly sacked. Allar remained in the game for one more play and threw an incomplete pass.

He returned to the field for the second half but wasn’t able to play.

“I asked him to be very, very honest with me,” Franklin said. “He just didn’t feel like he was going to be able to move well enough to go. Even at the end of the half there, even throwing was challenging.”

Allar had gone 14 of 18 for 148 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the first half, which ended with Penn State trailing 10-7.

Backup Beau Pribula led Penn State’s offense the rest of the game and directed back-to-back touchdown drives in the second half to seal the victory. Pribula went 11 of 13 for 98 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran six times for 28 yards.

