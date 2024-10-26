Owens leads second-half comeback as Indiana State tops Southern Illinois 20-17 on Homecoming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Elijah Owens threw for one touchdown and ran for the game-winning score, both in the…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Elijah Owens threw for one touchdown and ran for the game-winning score, both in the fourth quarter, as Indiana State came back from a 17-0 deficit to beat Southern Illinois 20-17 in front of a Homecoming crowd celebrating the 100th anniversary of Terre Haute Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Owens, a red-shirt freshman, was one of 30 players named to the Jerry Rice Award watch list on Tuesday.

The Salukis opened the 60th renewal of the long-time series by scoring all 17 of their points in the second quarter. Michael Lindauer capped a 14-play, 70-yard drive, throwing to Keontez Lewis for the final yard and a 7-0 lead with five minutes left in the half.

Jake Curry drove Southern Illinois (2-6, 0-4 Missouri Valley) 80 yards in just five plays, racing 24 yards to make it 14-0 with under a minute left and Ben Bogle picked off an Owens pass, allowing the Salukis to tack on a 37-yard Paul Geelen field goal as time expired in the first half.

Geoffrey Brown picked off a Curry pass early in the third quarter and returned it 21 yards for a score to get the Sycamores (3-5, 2-2) on the board. Owens engineered a 98-yard, 17-play drive to open the fourth, throwing to Lance Rees for the final two yards to get within three points, then took the team 56 yards on seven plays for his game-winning run.

Owens was 13 of 17 passing for 78 yards and a touchdown with an interception, and carried 15 times for 119 yards and a touchdown,

Curry finished 18 of 28 passing for 171 yards and an interception. Lindauer completed both of his pass attempts and added 60 yards on three carries.

