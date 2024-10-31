Oklahoma State takes 5-game losing streak into home game vs. Arizona State

Arizona State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (3-5, 0-5), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FS1) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

Arizona State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (3-5, 0-5), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona State by 3 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 3-2.

What’s at stake?

Both teams are looking to get back in the win column after road losses. Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, who cracked a rib in the Sun Devils’ win over Utah on Oct. 11 and didn’t play in a 24-14 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 19, will start for the Sun Devils. Oklahoma State must win three of its last four games to extend the nation’s sixth longest active bowl streak to 19 seasons. The Cowboys have dropped five straight for the first time since 2014.

Key matchup

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo vs. Oklahoma State front seven. Skattebo, who leads the Big 12 in all-purpose yards (161.6 per game), has rushed for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 283 yards. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, surrendered 343 yards on the ground vs. Baylor, including 156 in the fourth quarter. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said the Bears gained 258 yards on 21 missed tackles.

Players to watch

Arizona State: WR Jordyn Tyson. The Colorado transfer, a redshirt sophomore, has caught 31 passes for 477 yards (15.39 yard average) and four touchdowns. “He’s a guy who needs to touch it more,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said. “He’s a guy we’ve got to put on the field more.”

Oklahoma State: RB Ollie Gordon I. Last season’s Doak Walker Award winner as the nation’s top running back started slowly, topping 50 yards rushing just once in five games against FBS opponents. But he ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns against BYU, then rushed for 77 yards and two scores against Baylor in his last two games.

Facts & figures

Saturday is homecoming for Oklahoma State. … Cowboys offensive lineman Isaia Glass, a transfer from Arizona State, is expected to start at left tackle against his former team. … Skattebo’s 695 yards after contact rushing and receiving is seventh in the FBS, according to Sportradar. … Oklahoma State ranks 132nd out of 133 FBS teams in total defense (499.9 yards per game) and rushing defense (251 yards per game).

