Oklahoma State looking for 1st Big 12 win vs. Baylor, which hasn’t won a league home game in 2 years

Oklahoma State (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) at Baylor (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Baylor by 6 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 23-19

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State seeks its first Big 12 win of the season while trying to avoid its first five-game losing streak since 2014. Baylor hasn’t won a conference home game in two years, losing eight in a row since beating Kansas 35-23 on October 22, 2022. The Bears did end an overall eight-game conference losing streak last week with a 59-35 win at Texas Tech.

KEY MATCHUP

Ollie Gordon vs. the Baylor defense. Gordon, last year’s national rushing champion, is coming off a 107-yard, two-TD game at BYU. That was his first 100-yard game in six games against FBS teams this season. So is Gordon ready for a late-season breakout? The Bears are 11th in the 16-team Big 12 in rushing defense, allowing 159.7 yards per game on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: Brennan Presley has had multiple catches in 37 consecutive games. The second longest active FBS streak started in November 2021. His five receiving TDs lead the Cowboys this season.

Baylor: The offensive line. While the Bears have shuffled three different players at left tackle, they had a season-high 255 yards rushing and 7.7 yards per attempt in the win against Texas Tech and didn’t allow a sack or a tackle for loss.

FACTS & FIGURES

Since losing five games in a row a decade ago, the Cowboys have had 13 winning streaks of at least four games. They had lost three in a row only twice in that span before their current skid. … Baylor had several players with significant career highs in the win at Tech: Sawyer Robertson’s five TD passes, Josh Cameron’s three TD catches and redshirt freshman Bryson Washington’s 116 rushing yards with two TDs. Oklahoma State’s defense is last in the Big 12, allowing 490.6 total yards per game. … The Cowboys are 10-9 their last 19 road games. … Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was the quarterbacks coach for Baylor in 1996.

