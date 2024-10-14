Oklahoma State coach Gundy has eye injury after ‘run-in’ with his cattle

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Monday that he “had a run-in” with his cattle last…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Monday that he “had a run-in” with his cattle last weekend, leaving him with an eye injury that caused him to hold his weekly media conference on Zoom without a camera.

“I’ve got a bad eye that I didn’t think would be particularly enjoyable for people when they were looking at my pretty face in a live interview,” Gundy joked. “But more importantly, it’s full of blood, and I get dizzy. So it’s not easy to be upright and be in a normal function. But other than that, I’m doing great.”

Gundy’s Cowboys are 3-3 heading into a Friday night game at No. 13 BYU. If he was a player, he’d likely be listed as probable on an injury report.

“I’m fine, and it should get better every day,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll get a little better. But I’m fine. I’m working the same hours. I mean, it’s no big deal. I just didn’t think it was very appealing.”

