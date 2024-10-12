North Carolina Central runs over Virginia Lynchburg in 68-0 rout

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Zion Dobson ran for 98 yards and a score to lead five with rushing touchdowns as…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Zion Dobson ran for 98 yards and a score to lead five with rushing touchdowns as North Carolina Central rolled to a 68-0 rout of NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday.

Walker Harris threw just eight passes in the game but connected on scoring throws twice in the first quarter as the Eagles built a 33-0 lead entering the second quarter.

N.C. Central (5-2, 2-1) finished with 326 yards rushing on 34 carries. Aleni Mageo, J’Mari Taylor, Chris Mosley and Quest Powell each rushed for a short-yardage touchdown. Dobson carried 12 times and scored on a 5-yard run that stretched the Eagles’ lead to 54-0 with 7:20 left in the third quarter.

Virginia Lynchburg carried the ball 22 times for minus-42 yards. Terrel Ashley completed 4 of 7 passes for 67 yards to lead the Dragons.

