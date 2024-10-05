North Carolina Central rides 28-point 2nd quarter to a 45-14 win over Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Darryl Taylor returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown to spark a 28-0 second…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Darryl Taylor returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown to spark a 28-0 second quarter outburst as North Carolina Central posted a 45-14 nonconference victory over Campbell on Saturday.

Walker Harris threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the four-touchdown spree and J’Mari Taylor scored from a yard out to send the Eagles (4-2) into intermission with a 28-0 lead.

VJ Wilkins broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run to get the Camels (2-4) on the board in the third quarter and Mike Chandler II raced 72 yards for a fourth-quarter score.

Harris, who threw four touchdown passes in N.C. Central’s 37-10 MEAC win over Norfolk State last week, completed 14 of 23 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor finished with 18 carries for 89 yards and Chris Mosley, who raced 57 yards for the game’s final touchdown, had two carries for 75 yards.

The Camels were held to just 218 yards of offense. Chad Mascoe Jr. completed 10 of 17 passes for 92 yards and threw a pair of interceptions. Chandler carried four times for 89 yards and Wilkins finished with 60 yards rushing on three carries.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.