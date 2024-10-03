No 9 Missouri faces stiff road test in visit to No. 25 Texas A&M

No. 9 Missouri hits the road for the first time this season, facing arguably its toughest challenge so far. The…

The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) know the trip to No. 25 Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday will be tough for several reasons if they want to extend their eight-game winning streak and improve to 5-0 for a second straight session.

Texas A&M has a dynamic offense, which has been led by freshman quarterback Marcel Reed the last three weeks, and a defense led by defensive end Nic Scourton. After a season-opening loss to Notre Dame, the Aggies have won four straight.

“They’ve got a really good scheme on both sides of the ball,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “They’re extremely talented, and it’s going to be a very difficult challenge for us.”

Drinkwitz mentioned the heat — it’s expected to be in the low 90s — as well as the rowdy environment at Kyle Field as other obstacles the Tigers will need to overcome.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has four straight games with at least 200 yards passing, running back Nate Noel rushed for 199 yards against Vanderbilt two weeks ago and wide receiver Luther Burden III caught two touchdowns against the Commodores. Missouri also has a top-10 defense.

“It’s a talented group,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. “It’s going to be another big national stage here in Kyle Field. We’re excited for the opportunity in turning the page forward.”

Aggies QB situation

Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman, who has missed the last three games with a sprained throwing shoulder, will be a game-time decision, Elko said. Reed is 3-0 and has accounted for all eight of the Aggies’ offensive touchdowns since Weigman has been out.

Drinkwitz said they’re preparing for Reed to be under center.

“I know on their depth chart it says the other kid’s the starting quarterback, but I mean, that’s just semantics in my opinion,” Drinkwitz said. “The guy is 3-0 as the starter, and whether he’s listed as questionable or whatever, I don’t see them going back.”

Getting defensive

The offenses will get a lot of attention, but both Missouri and Texas A&M have stout defenses. The Aggies are tied for first in the SEC with seven interceptions, with Marcus Ratcliffe leading the way with three. Texas A&M has 32 tackles for losses and has held opponents to 100 yards rushing or less in three straight games.

Missouri ranks third nationally in total defense allowing 219 yards per game and fifth in passing defense, surrendering just 127 yards per game. The Tigers started the season with two straight shutouts, though the last two games have been much closer.

“They’ve got a really big physical front, probably going to be the best one we’ve seen to this point,” Elko said. “They’re really athletic at linebacker. They run sideline to sideline and are really talented on the back end.”

Red zone and third downs

Missouri has scored on 19 of its 20 trips in the red zone this season, including 13 touchdowns. The Tigers rank seventh in the nation by converting nearly 55% of their third downs. The Aggies are tied for 20th in allowing just a 30% conversion on third downs.

Drinkwitz said third downs in the red zone were an area the Tigers worked on during their bye week.

“In the red areas we’ve not been good in the two Power Four games,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s a lot of different things that can get fixed, but if you just fix those issues, I think everything else kind of falls into place. So being better in third downs in the red zone.”

