No. 7 Tennessee Vols rested off open date and host struggling Kentucky

Kentucky (3-5, 1-5 SEC) at No. 7 Tennessee (6-1, 3-1), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network).

BetMGM College Football Odds: Tennessee by 16 1/2.

Series record: Tennessee leads 84-26-9.

The Volunteers are rested coming off an open date following their big win over Alabama. The Vols remain in control for a berth in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff with no margin for error. Kentucky has dropped five of seven and three in a row since upsetting Mississippi. They’re in danger of missing the postseason for the first time in nine years. The Wildcats also have lost 10 of their past 12 SEC games.

Key matchup

Kentucky has to be able to stop Tennessee’s running game and force QB Nico Iamaleava to take over with his arm. The Wildcats are ranked No. 52 in the country against the run (132.4 yards a game). The Vols’ running game is No. 7 in the country (241.6). Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson is No. 13 in rushing (838). He has rushed for more than 100 yards in all but one game this season.

Players to watch

Kentucky: QB Brock Vandagriff managed just 120 yards passing against Auburn, but he has been one of the SEC’s top signal callers in league play. He has 830 of his 1,236 total yards and three of five TDs against SEC foes. The Georgia transfer’s 12.4-yard average per completion ranks fifth with 193 plays on offense and total offense (147.0).

Tennessee: Freshman Mike Matthews or redshirt sophomore Chris Brazzell must step up. Bru McCoy is playing through an arm injury, and Squirrel White has left the past couple games with a shoulder problem even as he is expected to play against Kentucky.

Facts & figures

Tennessee’s defense leads the nation, having given up just three plays of 30 or more yards all season. … Kentucky ranks 103rd in the country is sacks allowed (20). Tennessee’s defense has had 15 sacks. … The Wildcats have yet to score more than 20 points in an SEC game. … The Vols have won five straight at Neyland Stadium and 17 of the last 18. … Sampson has rushed for 17 touchdowns, No. 3 in FBS and one shy of the school record. … Wildcats WR Dane Key has had at least four receptions in five consecutive games. … Kentucky rushed for 70 yards against Auburn and is No. 85 in the country (141.8).

