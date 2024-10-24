No. 6 Miami plays host to rival Florida State, with lots of numbers in the Hurricanes’ favor

Florida State (1-6, 1-5 ACC) at No. 6 Miami (7-0, 3-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

Florida State (1-6, 1-5 ACC) at No. 6 Miami (7-0, 3-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Miami by 21.

Series record: Miami leads 35-33.

What’s at stake?

Miami can remain unbeaten on the year, remain squarely in the ACC title mix and snap a three-game losing streak against the rival Seminoles. Florida State needs to win its final five games just to finish 6-6 and have a realistic chance at a bowl game. And the chance to derail Miami’s unbeaten start surely will be a major motivator for the ‘Noles.

Key matchup

Florida State’s receivers vs. Miami’s secondary. If Florida State has any chance, it will have to score a lot of points — which has been a major problem for the Seminoles, who haven’t scored more than 21 in any game this season. But Miami has given up eight passing touchdowns in the last three games.

Players to watch

Florida State: P Alex Mastromanno leads the nation in yards per punt (49.4) this season. He averaged 42.7 yards per kick in his first three seasons, then made two big leaps — averaging 45.5 yards last season and now absolutely booming at nearly 50 yards per kick.

Miami: QB Cam Ward enters the week leading the nation in passing yards per game (362.6), passing touchdowns (24), passing yards (2,538), total offense (389.7 per game), and points responsible for (166). He’s second in passing efficiency (183.5).

Facts & figures

Out of 133 FBS teams, Miami ranks second nationally in points per game (48.3, behind only Indiana’s 48.7). Florida State ranks next-to-last nationally in points per game (15.0, ahead of only Houston’s 13.7). … The last two Miami-FSU games at Hard Rock Stadium were decided by exactly 42 points; Miami won 52-10 in 2020, Florida State won 45-3 in 2022. … Florida State’s last trip to Hard Rock was a 63-3 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. … Miami is seeking its second 8-0 start in the last 22 seasons. The other was in 2017. … Miami WR Xavier Restrepo enters the week fourth on the school’s all-time receiving yards list (2,403, 20 behind No. 3 Michael Irvin, 107 behind No. 2 Reggie Wayne and 144 behind No. 1 Santana Moss). Restrepo is third in receptions with 170, three behind Wayne and 12 behind No. 1 Mike Harley.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.