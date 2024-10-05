No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Le’Veon Moss ran for a career-high 138 yards with three touchdowns and No. 25 Texas…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Le’Veon Moss ran for a career-high 138 yards with three touchdowns and No. 25 Texas A&M handed ninth-ranked Missouri its first loss with a 41-10 victory Saturday.

It’s the fifth straight win for Texas A&M (5-1, 3-0 SEC) and first-year coach Mike Elko after a loss to Notre Dame in the season-opener in his debut with the Aggies.

Texas A&M was up 24-0 at halftime and padded the lead when Moss ran 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the third quarter. He burst through a hole in the line and evaded one tackle before simply outrunning everyone for his second score of the day.

When he scored his third TD on an 18-yard run early in the fourth quarter that made it 41-7, the crowd of 97,049 broke into chants of: ‘over-rated, over-rated.’

No. 7 PENN ST. 27, UCLA 11

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Drew Allar threw for 237 yards with a touchdown and ran for another score to lead the Nittany Lions over the Bruins.

Tyler Warren caught a touchdown pass in the last minute of the first half and Kaytron Allen ran one in from 1-yard out in the third quarter. Allar opened the scoring with a 1-yard run of his own in the second quarter. Ryan Barker made two field goals and the Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) defense turned in another dominant second half to cap a four-game home stand.

UCLA (1-4, 0-3) made it 7-3 on Mateen Bhaghani’s 25-yard field goal. The Bruins scored a touchdown in the last minute of the game on a 1-yard pass from Justyn Martin to Logan Loya and converted the 2-point try.

Allar completed 17 of 24 passes, while Martin went 22-of-30 passing.

SMU 34, No. 22 LOUISVILLE 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kevin Jennings passed for a career-high 281 yards, Isaiah Nwokobia intercepted an end-zone pass with 2:23 left to seal it, and the Mustangs overcame blowing a double-digit lead to beat the Cardinals.

The Mustangs (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rang up another significant win as an ACC newcomer, but only after its 24-13 halftime lead dissolved into a 27-all tie entering the fourth quarter. The Cardinals (3-2, 1-1) had clawed back behind Ja’Corey Brooks’ 86-yard catch-and-run touchdown and a 1-yard TD run by Donald Chaney Jr. in the third.

After missing a third-quarter field goal and punt on its first fourth-quarter drive, SMU took over at its 11 and drove for the winning score with the help of several Louisville penalties and a video review that overturned Brashard Smith’s fumble that Louisville had recovered at the 5. That gave the Mustangs possession at the 13, and Louisville penalties for pass interference and offsides put the ball at the 1.

LJ Johnson took it in for the TD with 6:39 remaining.

