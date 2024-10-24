No. 20 Illinois uses No. 1 Oregon’s ranking as motivation heading into Saturday’s meeting

Oregon doesn’t care about its No. 1 ranking, but Illinois sure does. The No. 20 Fighting Illini visit the Ducks…

Oregon doesn’t care about its No. 1 ranking, but Illinois sure does.

The No. 20 Fighting Illini visit the Ducks on Saturday at Autzen Stadium with a chance to knock off the top-ranked team in the country. Illinois coach Bret Bielema indicated the ranking is motivation for his squad.

“For me, as a head coach, to ignore that would be silly,” Bielema said this week. “We have to know that that’s the No. 1 team in the country and there’s a reason they’re No. 1. They’re a very good football team, they execute very, very well.”

The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) haven’t faced the top-ranked team in the nation since 2007, when they beat Ohio State on the road 28-21. Illinois finished that season 9-4 and played in the Rose Bowl.

Oregon (7-0, 4-0) has a way different take on the rankings. When asked about it, coach Dan Lanning said: “Who cares?”

“I think it’s really simple for us when our messaging hasn’t changed the entire year. You don’t sit halfway through a meal and say you’re done eating when there’s still a lot of food left on the plate,” Lanning explained. “That’s where we’re at: We’re at the midpoint of the season. We’re not done yet. There’s a lot of things that we still want to accomplish. So that doesn’t really matter for us.”

Oregon is coming off a 35-0 blanking of Purdue. But it was a 32-31 victory over then No. 2 Ohio State the week before that made a statement in the Ducks’ first season in the Big Ten.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, rising in the Heisman conversation, is leading the country with a 77% completion rate. He has 15 passing touchdowns and four rushing scores.

“When you’ve got a quarterback in that environment with a team around him, it’s always a challenge,” Bielema said.

Gabriel’s Illinois counterpart is Luke Altmyer, who has thrown for 15 touchdowns this season with just one interception, for the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the Power Four. He’s completing 65.9% of his passes.

Altmyer threw for a touchdown and ran for another in Illinois’ 21-7 victory over No. 24 Michigan last weekend. The win was the third for the Illini over a Top 25 opponent this season — most for the team since 2007.

The last time Oregon played Illinois was in 1995, the first home game for then-Ducks coach Mike Bellotti. Ricky Whittle rushed for three touchdowns and Oregon won 34-31 after trailing at the half.

Unsung Hero

Bielema declared that left guard Josh Gesky was one of the team’s offensive MVPs this week for his role in holding back Michigan’s touted defensive linemen Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, two likely NFL draft picks.

“Gesky’s journey started three years ago,” Bielema said. “To have him put himself in a position to develop his body physically, mentally, the skill set with (offensive line coach Bart Miller) and the offensive line, he played his best game since I’ve been here and arguably against two of the best players he’s played against all year.”

Gesky, one of three offensive lineman for Illinois who started last season, wasn’t dwelling on his success against Michigan — not with Oregon looming.

“Yeah, but now I’ve got to bring it forward and now I’ve got to bring it on to Oregon,” Gesky told reporters. “Can’t live in the past. Gotta look forward.”

Holden back

Lanning said receiver Traeshon Holden would be available for the game against Illinois, after sitting out of the Purdue game.

Holden was ejected in the first half against Ohio State for spitting on Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun. He later apologized on social media.

Lanning said Holden would face internal discipline. The receiver dressed but did not play against Purdue. Holden has 20 catches for 306 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Keep an eye on ….

Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas has 5.5 sacks this season, with 42 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss. Against Michigan he had 13 tackles, including six solo, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

“I think if you turn on the film you see relentless effort from this defense consistently. Even when balls might get down the field on them you see the way they chase the ball, attack the ball. They’re kind of consistently attacking the ball and you can tell they preach it,” Lanning said. “That’s not something that happens on accident and he’s certainly one of those guys that does that.”

