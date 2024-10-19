No. 2 Oregon stays undefeated with 35-0 win over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jordan James ran for two scores on Oregon’s first two series, Dillon Gabriel threw for…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jordan James ran for two scores on Oregon’s first two series, Dillon Gabriel threw for two more scores and the No. 2 Ducks beat Purdue 35-0 on Friday night for their first road shutout since 1992.

James had 10 carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns in his fifth straight game with a score. Gabriel was 21 of 25 for 290 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and Tez Johnson had seven catches for 66 yards and one TD as the Ducks (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) remained undefeated.

Ryan Browne was 9 of 19 for 93 yards and one interception with 48 rushing yards in his second career start since Hudson Card entered concussion protocol. Reggie Love had 11 carries for 93 yards as the Boilermakers (1-6, 0-3) lost their sixth straight.

Oregon took a 21-0 lead behind James’ TDs of 8 and 1 yards and Gabriel’s 12-yard TD pass to Johnson early in the second quarter.

The Boilermakers gave up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Noah Whittington, who pinned the ball to his helmet, and a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Jay Harris in the fourth quarter.

No. 13 BYU 38, OKLAHOMA STATE 35

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jake Retzlaff threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Darius Lassiter with 10 seconds left to lift No. 13 BYU past Oklahoma State.

Retzlaff threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars (7-0, 4-0 Big 12). He also ran for 81 yards and a score.

Lassiter had a season-high 129 yards on six catches, and LJ Martin ran for a career-high 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State (3-4, 0-4) has lost four straight. The Cowboys took the lead on Alex Bowman’s 6-yard pass to Brennan Presley with 1:13 left. That capped a 17-play drive that chewed nearly 8 1/2 minutes.

Bowman also caught a scoring pass in the second half. Ollie Gordon II ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and caught a TD pass for Oklahoma State.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.