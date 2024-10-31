No. 2 Georgia faces rival Florida look for 4th straight win in series

Florida (4-3, 2-2 SEC) vs No. 2 Georgia (6-1, 4-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC). BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia…

Florida (4-3, 2-2 SEC) vs No. 2 Georgia (6-1, 4-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).

BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia by 16 1/2.

Series record: Debatable. Georgia says it leads 56-44-2 and counts a victory in 1904. Florida insists that first meeting came two years before the school formally formed its football program and says it should be 55-44-2.

What’s at stake?

Maybe Georgia’s spot in the College Football Playoff. With No. 19 Ole Miss and then seventh-ranked Tennessee up next, the Bulldogs probably can’t afford a slip-up against Florida. Georgia has won three in a row and six of seven against the Gators in the neutral-site rivalry nicknamed “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” Florida coach Billy Napier, who is 1-9 in rivalry games, need victories in November to secure a fourth year in Gainesville.

Key matchup

Georgia RB Trevor Etienne vs. his former team. Etienne left Florida after last season partly because he was tired of playing behind Montrell Johnson. He landed at the arch-rival Bulldogs and now leads the team with 422 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. But he has yet to top 100 yards in black and red. The Gators rank 15th in the league in rushing defense.

Players to watch

Georgia: Junior DL Mykel Williams, who had been slowed since the season opener because of an ankle injury, saw his most action in months against then-No. 1 Texas two weeks ago and was a dominant force. He finished with three tackles, including two sacks, and forced a fumble.

Florida: Freshman QB DJ Lagway will make his third career start in place of injured Graham Mertz. Lagway has been dynamic in the pocket, completing 10 passes that gained at least 40 yards in starts against Samford and Kentucky. Williams and the Bulldogs present a much tougher challenge.

Facts & figures

Georgia is 52-3 in its last 55 games. … Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is 6-2 in the ‘Cocktail Party.’ … Georgia’s Carson Beck is the third Jacksonville native to start at QB in the series in his hometown. Florida’s Don Gaffney (1973-75) and Tim Tebow (2007-09) are the others. … Georgia does not have a defensive or special teams touchdown this season. … The Gators are 2-12 under Napier against ranked teams. … Florida is the only team in the country with two qualified WRs averaging at least 20 yards a catch, Elijhah Badger (23.8) and Chimere Dike (20.0). … The Gators have scored in 455 consecutive games, an NCAA-record streak that began in 1988.

