No. 19 Pitt hosts Syracuse as two of the ACC’s surprise teams look to build on solid starts

Syracuse (5-1, 2-1 ACC), at No. 19 Pittsburgh (6-0, 2-0), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Pitt by 6.

Series record: Pitt leads 43-33-3.

What’s at stake?

The Panthers and Orange are arguably two of the biggest surprises in the ACC. Syracuse was picked to finish 12th in the preseason media poll, with Pitt 13th. The winner enters November with a legitimate shot at reaching the conference title gam e and perhaps the College Football Playoff.

Key matchup

Syracuse’s offensive line vs. Pitt’s defensive front. The Panthers’ pass rush is typically among the most aggressive in the country, and a young unit showed signs of maturing in a victory over California two weeks ago, when Pitt racked up six sacks. Given how heavily the Orange rely on QB Kyle McCord, if the Panthers can disrupt McCord’s timing, it could be an uphill fight for Syracuse.

Players to watch

Syracuse: McCord. The Ohio State transfer has given the Orange a long overdue upgrade at the game’s most important position. McCord has topped 300 yards passing in each of his first six games and is second in the nation in passing (360 yards per contest).

Pittsburgh: RB Desmond Reid. The Western Carolina transfer has been a revelation in his first season at the FBS level. The 5-foot-8 Reid is second in the country and first in the ACC with an average of 182.6 all-purpose yards per game. Reid’s big play ability can turn games in a split second, as he did earlier this year in wins over Cincinnati and Cal.

Facts & figures

The Panthers have dominated the series this century, winning 18 of the last 22 meetings between the two schools in a rivalry that dates to 1916. … Syracuse is second in the ACC and sixth in the FBS in time of possession, holding the ball an average of 33:52 per game. … The Orange are looking for their third victory over a ranked opponent this season. It would be the first time they’ve done that since 1998. … Syracuse is 12-12 coming off a bye dating to 2009, including a 0-1 mark this season. … McCord is spreading the ball around. Syracuse is the only team in the country with three players averaging at least 70 yards receiving per game (WR Jackson Meeks, WR Trebor Pena and TE Oronde Gadsden II). … Pitt is seeking the program’s first 7-0 start since 1982. … The Panthers have won five straight games played on Thursday night. … Pitt QB Eli Holstein is the first freshman to win his first six starts with the Panthers since Dan Marino did it in 1979. … Pitt is in good shape if it’s tight late. Kicker Ben Sauls has made each of his last 12 field-goal attempts, including a 58-yarder against Cal on Oct. 12.

