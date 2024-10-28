No. 18 Pitt taking a ‘wait and see’ approach with QB Eli Holstein ahead of visit to No. 20 SMU

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi is keeping his cards close to the vest when it comes to quarterback…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi is keeping his cards close to the vest when it comes to quarterback Eli Holstein.

Holstein, a redshirt freshman transfer from Alabama, exited in the fourth quarter of a 41-13 win over Syracuse last week with an undisclosed injury. Holstein was injured while finishing a quarterback option run with the unbeaten Panthers (7-0, 3-0 ACC) comfortably ahead. Pitt travels to No. 20 SMU (7-1, 4-0) on Saturday.

Narduzzi said immediately after the victory over the Orange that Holstein was fine and likened it to having dirt in his eye. Narduzzi, who avoids discussing injuries to any player, was vague when asked Monday about Holstein’s status.

“It’s a wait-and-see, we’ll see,” Narduzzi said, later adding “that’s his deal.”

Holstein completed 11 of 15 passes for 108 yards and two scores against the Orange, as Pitt rode three pick-6s by its defense to the program’s first 7-0 start since 1982.

Narduzzi said backup quarterback Nate Yarnell will get some reps with the first team in practice, though that is not necessarily unusual.

Pitt’s offense has cooled a bit in conference play. The Panthers are averaging 338 yards in three ACC games. Pitt averaged 522 yards during nonconference wins over Kent State, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Youngstown State.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.