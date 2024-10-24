No. 11 BYU visits UCF looking to solidify its place atop Big 12, playoff position

No. 11 BYU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) at UCF (3-4, 1-3), Satruday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

No. 11 BYU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) at UCF (3-4, 1-3), Satruday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UCF by 2 1/2.

Series record: BYU leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

All eyes are on BYU after the Cougars reached 7-0 for the first time since 2020. Now in the Big 12, the Cougars have a clear path to national recognition and a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. BYU has no room for a slip up, though, with a jumble of teams in the mix atop the Big 12. UCF has lost four straight but nearly knocked off No. 10 Iowa State last week and has dropped it last two by a combined nine points. The Knights are favored in this homecoming game.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s passing game vs. UCF’s pass rush. The Knights have tried a blitz-heavy defensive scheme but have just eight sacks in seven games, including five in the last two games. BYU’s Jake Retzlaff is throwing for 234.9 yards per game and is a crafty runner when needed. The Cougars have yielded 12 sacks in seven games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: LB Harrison Taggart leads the Cougars with 45 tackles, including 11 in last week’s win over Oklahoma State, which ran for 255 yards and left BYU looking to shore up its rushing defense. Against a run-heavy UCF team, BYU will have to be stout.

UCF: QB Jacurri Brown got his first start of the season last week at Iowa State and relied on running back RJ Harvey, who rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Brown threw for just 62 yards on 8-for-20 passing, including a critical miss on a screen pass that forced UCF to punt to Iowa State to set up the Cyclones’ game-winning drive. Coach Gus Malzahn said the Knights will aim to be more balanced against BYU.

FACTS & FIGURES

Last week, UCF safety Brandon Adams had the Knights’ first interception return for a touchdown since a 2019 Gasparilla Bowl win over Marshall. . . . BYU’s defense has been opportunistic. The Cougars have forced 16 turnovers, including 12 interceptions. Both of those statistics rank fourth in the nation. … The last time BYU and UCF met was in the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl. The Cougars won 49-23. BYU lost the only time it has played at FBC Mortgage Stadium, falling 31-24 in overtime in 2014.

